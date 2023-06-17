Tennis: Former world no. 1 Andy Murray ready for Wimbledon with 'best physical shape' since hip surgery

Former world number one Andy Murray is gearing up for the the upcoming Wimbledon and said that he's in best shape following his hip surgery. The 36-year-old had a hip resurfacing surgery in 2019 after which the three-time Grand Slam winner resuscitated his career.

"In terms of physically how I have been, the last six to nine months have been really good and that has been the best I have felt since my surgery, that is really positive," Murray said as quoted by news agency Reuters following his 6-3, 7-5 win over Hugo Grenier in Rothesay Nottingham Open. The win took Murray to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

"I am getting lots of matches in. I always feel really comfortable on the grass courts, so the next few weeks will be a good test for me," added Murray.

The veteran tennis star, however, didn't take part in the recently-concluded French Open tournament following early exits in Monte Carlo, Madrid, Rome and Bordeaux. Before the exists, Murray had won the second-tier Aix-en-Provence Challenger Tour title last month.

He, however, agreed that it is a bit difficult to assess his playing level right now and that playing against top-ranked players will be the right exposure required to be certain about his game.

"It is really hard to say if I'm playing my best level overall," Murray said. "I don't know because, I mean absolutely no disrespect to the players I am playing against, I am aware they are very good players, but when you're playing against guys who are in the top 10 in the world, they are able to expose certain things in your game a little bit more as well," added Murray.

Murray has won the Wimbledon twice (2013 & 2016) in his grand slam tally of three with one being the US Open (2012). He also finished the year 2016 as top ranked player of the world. The Wimbledon 2023 is set to played next month from July 3-16.

