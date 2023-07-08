Golf: PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan back after medical care

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan is all set to come back to his role. Monahan, in a memo to Tour policy board, Tour members and staff members, announced that he will return to his role from July 17. The developments were reported by PGA Tour's official website PGATour.com.

“Thank you for your support and leadership these last few weeks,” wrote Monahan as reported by PGA Tour. “With the support of my family and thanks to world class medical care, my health has improved dramatically.

“I am eager to engage with each of you – as well as our players, partners, fans and our PGA TOUR family – to address any questions and protect the game we treasure."

Monahan, notably, had stepped back from the day-to-day operations of the Tour on June 14. The Tour, following his decision, had issued a statement, which read, "Jay Monahan informed the PGA TOUR Policy board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy."

The statement from the Tour, however, did not specify Monahan's medical condition.

Upon his return, Monahan said that his priority is going to be securing 'a stable path forward' for the tour following its merger with Saudi backed rival LIV Golf in early June.

“We can rest assured that the PGA TOUR will continue to lead and shape the game for the future,” he wrote.

The whole golf world went in shock after the sudden merger announcement of LIV and PGA. Notably, PGA had called out players to stay away from the rival and had even banned players from taking part in the PGA tournament if they had ties with the LIV.

The merger also came as a shock to the players who had supported PGA before the deal and the general feeling among them was of betrayal, mainly due to the secrecy of the merger before announcement.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE