Formula One meets Hollywood! First look of Brad Pitt's F1-inspired film and car at Silverstone

Shooting has finally commenced for the highly anticipated Formula 1 feature film starring Academy Award winner Brad Pitt. Apple Original Films has unveiled a first look of the project.

Produced in collaboration with Formula 1, the movie features Pitt as a former driver making a comeback to the sport with a fictional team called APXGP, alongside actor Damson Idris playing his teammate.

Silverstone, the iconic circuit that hosted the first-ever Formula 1 race in 1950, serves as the ideal filming location for this thrilling production. The fictional team will even have its own pit-stop set up at the track. Filming is scheduled to take place during the British Grand Prix, adding an authentic atmosphere to the scenes.

The film is being directed by Joseph Kosinski and boasts an impressive lineup. The project promises a high-octane cinematic experience. Dawn Apollo Films, launched by seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton last year, is also involved in the production.

During a press conference on Thursday, Hamilton expressed his excitement about the film, stating, "It's massively exciting to see it all coming together. To know that we're filming this weekend... There are nerves, naturally, because it's something we've been working on for so long."

He further revealed that viewers can anticipate an immersive portrayal of the fast-paced sport, akin to the thrilling experience offered by the recent release of "Top Gun."

Hamilton also praised director Joseph Kosinski and his style of work. He said, "Joe is an incredible director… You already saw what he’s done with fighter jets, what he did with Maverick, so if you just think about what he’s done with that in terms of the dogfights we saw on those jets, which was pretty epic. There’s so many people around the world that are so excited about this sport, wanting to learn more. The fact that we’ll have all the original characters that are actually on the grid, and then Brad, is pretty cool!"

Ahead of filming, F1 released pictures of the fictional team's black and gold car and livery, generating further anticipation among fans. Hamilton also confirmed that he had already taken a spin on a race track with Pitt.

