Golf: PGA Tour board assures players of say in LIV alliance

The PGA Tour's merger with the rival LIV Golf didn't go down well with the players. It was more about the 'secrecy' than the 'hypocrisy' of the merger which the PGA-loyal players found hard to digest. The tour now aims to pacify angry and disappointed players.

The PGA Tour has issued a statement on Tuesday after the board meeting which included five players: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy, Charley Hoffman, Peter Malnati and Webb Simpson. As per the statement, the tour will require players' approval for any final agreement of the PGA-LIV merger, reported new agency the Associated Press.

"Entering the framework agreement put an end to costly litigation. Management, with input from our player directors, has now begun a new phase of negotiations to determine if the tour can reach a definitive agreement that is in the best interests of our players, fans, sponsors, partners, and the game overall," the statement said.

"If future negotiations lead to a proposed agreement, it would need approval by the tour's policy board, which includes player directors. In the meantime, we are all committed to the safeguards in the framework agreement that ensure the PGA Tour would lead and maintain control of this potential new commercial entity," the statement continued.

Notably, players were not happy and, in fact, were frustrated by the lack of details offered after the announcement of the merger. The deal was carried out secretly by PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, two independent board members and Saudi Public Investment Fund's (PIF) governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan.

Following the announcement of the deal, calls for Monahan's resignation grew louder, citing hypocrisy in the deal. Monahan, notably, has stepped down from the day-to-day operations, citing a medical condition. The US Congress, meanwhile, has also put an eye on the deal and Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations will be holding a hearing on July 11.

