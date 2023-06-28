NFL: Former QB Ryan Mallet dies in drowning incident, Bill Belichick and John Harbaugh pay respect

Former NFL and Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallet, in a tragic accident, has died in an apartment drowning. Mallet was just 35 years old and had played for six season in the NFL. He was currently the coach at White Hall High Scholl in Arkansas.

The incident, which was reported by Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, was also confirmed by the school district on their website Tuesday, reported the Associated Press.

"A tourist died in an apparent drowning offshore of Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. A group of individuals were reportedly truggling offshore when a man went under. He was not breathing when lifeguards found and pulled him out. Tragically lifesaving measures weren't successful," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's office had tweeted before confirming Mallet's identity in a follow-up tweet. A tourist died in an apparent drowning offshore of Gulf Shore Drive in Destin. A group of individuals were reportedly truggling offshore when a man went under. He was not breathing when lifeguards found and pulled him out. Tragically lifesaving measures weren't successful. pic.twitter.com/fn5Z4FG8GE — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) June 27, 2023 × "Update: We have confirmation of next of kin notification. The victim is identified as 35-year old Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing," tweeted the Sheriff's office further. Update: We have confirmation of next of kin notification. The victim is identified as 35-year old Ryan Mallett of Arkansas. We send our heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and loved ones in his tragic passing. https://t.co/XP7l2rqJkP — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) June 27, 2023 × Mallet's alma mater athletic director and New England coach Bill Belichick took to twitter to pay respect to the deceased quarterback.

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek tweeted, "Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback." Our @RazorbackFB family lost an incredibly special person today. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates of Ryan Mallett. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/cpo3WcjMoj — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 27, 2023 × Belichick, who was Mallet's coach during his stint with the New England Patriots from 2011-2012, said he's "extremely saddened by Ryan’s tragic passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and the many people whose lives he touched." Belichick made the statement via New England Patriots' twitter account. Bill Belichick on the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/3Yz2U6F8Yd — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 27, 2023 × Ravens coach John Harbaugh also shared his thoughts on twitter. "Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us," read his statement. “Our hearts go out to Ryan’s family and we offer every condolence to them today. Ryan was a part of us.”



Coach Harbaugh offers his condolences after the passing of Ryan Mallett. pic.twitter.com/2X71xBxUMD — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 28, 2023 × The QB was first selected by the Patriots in 2011 NFL Draft. He played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens as well. The QB played in 21 NFL games in his career, completing 190 of 345 pass attempts for 1,835 yards. He also managed to throw nine touchdowns as well.

