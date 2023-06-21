Golf: Jon Rahm doesn't want to 'waste time, thinking' about PGA-LIV merger

World number two Jon Rahm isn't fussing about the recent PGA-LIV merger. The player addressed the media on Tuesday ahead of Travelers Championship in Connecticut and said that he doesn't want to 'waste time thinking.'

"There are so many unanswered questions that at this point I wouldn't want to waste time thinking about it because there is a lot of what-ifs and unknowns," said Rahm.

Meanwhile, the PGA Tour's Player Advisory council also met Tuesday night ahead of the last designated event of this season. Rahm, however, wasn't expecting much out of it either.

"I didn't really talk about [the union] much last week, and I guess I might know more in a few hours once we're done with the player meeting tonight," Rahm said. "I don't think we're going to get a lot of answers, but I'm going to at least get an idea of where the membership head is at. That's all I can say. We don't know anything. I don't know if the people in charge know much more than we do.

The 28-year-old normally doesn't play in an event just after a major but, the player has already missed a designated event. As per the rules, the players are allowed to skip just one designated tournament.

"Well, there are two events I wouldn't have played this season if it wasn't for the world we had this year, right, and that's the reason why I haven't played them in the past," Rahm said. "Major weeks can be taxing and I've always tried to set up my schedule around not playing those weeks." Golf legend Tom Watson questions PGA-LIV merger In the letter, which was accessed by news agency The Associated Press, eight-time major champion Tom Watson asked many questions regarding the deal. The letter was sent to PGA Tour and fellow players too, apart from Monahan.

"Is the PIF the only viable rescue from the Tour's financial problems? Was/is there a plan B? And again, what exactly is the exchange?" read one of the questions.

The former golfer also mentioned the criticism of the deal by the families of the 9/11 victims.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE