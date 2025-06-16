/Golf: J.J. Spaun wins US Open for first major title with late birdie binge

J.J. Spaun sank a 65-foot birdie putt on the final hole to win the US Open on Sunday, capturing his first major title despite bogeys on five of his first six holes.

The 34-year-old American finished 72 holes at Oakmont on one-under-par 279 after a closing two-over 72 to defeat Scotland's Robert MacIntyre by two strokes with Norway's Viktor Hovland third on 282.

"I never thought I would be holding this trophy," Spaun said. "I'm proud I've been so resilient in my career."

Well behind for most of the day, Spaun watched US leader Sam Burns and Australian Adam Scott stumble while he charged back with four birdies on the last seven holes.

"I don't think I did keep my composure," Spaun said about his bad start. "I was trying to dig deep and hit some great shots coming in."

Spaun, the first US Open champion to bogey the first three holes in his final round, sank a 40-foot birdie putt at the par-five 12th, a 22-foot birdie putt at 14 and answered a bogey at 15 with a clutch tap-in birdie at 17 to grab the lead before rolling in the clincher at 18.

"When I hit it I thought it was short," Spaun said. "But about eight feet out it was looking pretty good.

"It's just one of those moments in major championships when you seal the deal."

Spaun, who took home a top prize of $4.3 million, wiped tears from his eyes as spectators chanted his name when he walked off the green.

The only prior PGA Tour victory in Spaun's career came at the 2022 Texas Open.

Spaun said a 96-minute suspension in play for dangerous weather just before he began the back nine made a difference, allowing him to reset.

"The weather definitely changed the whole vibe for the day," Spaun said. "I fought really hard.

Sharing the top spot with clubhouse leader MacIntyre, Spaun drove the green at the par-four 17th, missed an 18-foot eagle putt but sank a comeback birdie putt from just over three feet to seize the lead.

"Pulled it off. It was nice," said Spaun of his crucial tee shot. "Happy to walk away with birdie."

Spaun thrived while a roller coaster back nine delivered a twist-filled drama that wiped out his rivals.

Burns went five-over in the first 12 holes to surrender the solo lead and leave eight players within two strokes of the lead down the stretch.

MacIntyre, trying to become the first left-handed US Open winner, sank a four-foot birdie putt on 17 to reach one-under with Burns and Hatton and when Spaun missed a 12-foot putt to bogey 15, there was a four-way tie at the top.

MacIntyre parred 18 to finish on 68 and reach the clubhouse on one-over while Burns made double bogey at 15 and Hatton made bogey at 17.

"Gave myself a chance. I seemed to drive the ball really well," said MacIntyre.

But Spaun drove the green at the par-four 17th, missed an 18-foot eagle putt but sank a comeback birdie putt from just over three feet to seize the lead for good.

Rahm, Scheffler seventh

Spain's Jon Rahm birdied the last three holes to shoot 67 and finish on 284, sharing seventh with Burns and top-ranked Scottie Scheffler.

"Two keys: Number one would be I kept it in play off the tee," Rahm said. "Then my lag putting. I had the speed really dialed in today."

Scheffler, who began the round eight strokes adrift of Burns, fired a 70.

"I felt like I did some good things out there," Scheffler said. "A few more putts drop today I think it's a little different story."

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, who completed a career Grand Slam by winning the Masters in April, fired a 67 to finish on 287 and turned his thoughts to next month's British Open on home soil at Portrush.

"It will be my first time sort of in public back home after winning the Masters," he said. "It should be a really nice week."

