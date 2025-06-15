Gennaro Gattuso set to take charge as new Italy national team head coach after Luciano Spalletti exit - Report

The Italian national team would like to avoid the misery of missing a third consecutive FIFA Men’s World Cup as they are set to appoint Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach. According to a report on Saturday (June 14), the 2006 World Cup winner is set to be appointed as the head coach after Luciano Spalletti was fired last week. Italy have missed out on FIFA World Cup qualification on the last two occasions with their last match coming in the 20-14 edition.

Gattuso to be appointed head coach

After a humiliating 3-0 defeat to Norway in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the Italian Football Federation moved quickly and fired Spalletti. While Spalletti was still in charge of the game against Moldova, his fate was already sealed, prompting a change in guard.

Claudio Ranieri was initially approached to take charge of the Italian side, however, he swiftly denied the request, claiming it was an honour for him.

With not too many options available and Italy’s unwritten policy to appoint a native coach saw the ball land in the court of Gattuso.

The former AC Milan midfielder is known for his no-nonsense approach and was previously in charge of Napoli, Valencia, Marseille and Hajduk Split.

Italy’s road to 2026 FIFA World Cup

Having missed out on the 2018 and 2022 World Cup, that may not be the case in 2026 as 48 teams will participate in the competition. The extra places should increase Italy’s chances of a place in the 2026 showpiece.

Having played only two matches so far in Group I, Italy are nine points off top-placed Norway who are on 12 points. They have two matches in hand over the top-placed side and are currently sitting third behind Norway and Israel (six points in three matches).

According to the current format, Italy will have to win Group I to book their place in the World Cup. However, they will need a helping hand from other teams as Norway have a nine-point lead over Italy.