LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /FIFA World Cup 2026 : 6 Countries punch their tickets during June qualifiers

FIFA World Cup 2026 : From Australia to Brazil, 6 countries that punched their tickets during June qualifiers

Umang
Authored By Umang
Published: Jun 11, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 15:23 IST

With Uzbekistan and Jordan qualifying for their maiden FIFA World Cup 2026. Let's have a glance at the six teams that booked their World Cup berth in June 2025.

1. Australia
1 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

1. Australia

Australia finished second in Group C of AFC qualifiers and secured their World Cup spot by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Jeddah. Their teamwork and determination helped them reach the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time
2. Brazil
2 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

2. Brazil

Brazil qualified from South America’s Conmebol group with strong performances in the group. A crucial 1-0 win over Paraguay, with a special performance from Vinicius Junior, confirmed their place. Brazil will enter the tournament among the top favourites for the 2026 World Cup.
3. Ecuador
3 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

3. Ecuador

Ecuador secured second place in South America’s Conmebol group. They earned a vital 0-0 draw against Peru, even with just 10 players on the field. This draw guaranteed Ecuador’s automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.
4. Jordan
4 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

4. Jordan

Jordan made history by finishing second in Group B of AFC qualifiers. A thrilling 3-0 win over Oman sealed their first-ever World Cup berth.
5. South Korea
5 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

5. South Korea

South Korea topped Group B in AFC qualifiers without losing a match. Their dominating 4-0 victory over Kuwait confirmed their spot at the 2026 World Cup.
6. Uzbekistan
6 / 6
(Photograph:AFP)

6. Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan qualified for their first FIFA World Cup by finishing second in Group A of AFC qualifiers. Their important 3-0 win over Qatar helped them secure vital points book the worldcup berth.

Trending Photo

Breast cancer: What it is? Symptoms, signs, causes and more
6

Breast cancer: What it is? Symptoms, signs, causes and more

WTC 2023–25: Five bowlers with most five-wicket hauls. 2 Indians in the list, check others
5

WTC 2023–25: Five bowlers with most five-wicket hauls. 2 Indians in the list, check others

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Significance, key events, rituals, how to watch and all details
8

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Significance, key events, rituals, how to watch and all details

What is the highest individual score in WTC Final? Three Aussies dominate list
5

What is the highest individual score in WTC Final? Three Aussies dominate list

Australia dropped Boland from WTC Final 2025 and he is in top 5 wicket-takes in WTC Final history - Check others
5

Australia dropped Boland from WTC Final 2025 and he is in top 5 wicket-takes in WTC Final history - Check others