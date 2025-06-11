FIFA World Cup 2026 : From Australia to Brazil, 6 countries that punched their tickets during June qualifiers

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 15:23 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 15:23 IST
With Uzbekistan and Jordan qualifying for their maiden FIFA World Cup 2026. Let's have a glance at the six teams that booked their World Cup berth in June 2025.
(Photograph:AFP)
1. Australia
Australia finished second in Group C of AFC qualifiers and secured their World Cup spot by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Jeddah. Their teamwork and determination helped them reach the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time
2. Brazil
Brazil qualified from South America’s Conmebol group with strong performances in the group. A crucial 1-0 win over Paraguay, with a special performance from Vinicius Junior, confirmed their place. Brazil will enter the tournament among the top favourites for the 2026 World Cup.
3. Ecuador
Ecuador secured second place in South America’s Conmebol group. They earned a vital 0-0 draw against Peru, even with just 10 players on the field. This draw guaranteed Ecuador’s automatic qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.
4. Jordan
Jordan made history by finishing second in Group B of AFC qualifiers. A thrilling 3-0 win over Oman sealed their first-ever World Cup berth.
5. South Korea
South Korea topped Group B in AFC qualifiers without losing a match. Their dominating 4-0 victory over Kuwait confirmed their spot at the 2026 World Cup.
6. Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan qualified for their first FIFA World Cup by finishing second in Group A of AFC qualifiers. Their important 3-0 win over Qatar helped them secure vital points book the worldcup berth.