/Late Oman equaliser officially cut shorts Palestine's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification dream

Palestine’s dream of making it to their maiden FIFA World Cup came to a painful end on Tuesday (June 10) at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Amman as Oman scored late in the AFC Qualifiers.

Just when it looked like Palestine would get over Oman in their 2026 FIFA World-Cup qualifying game, their journey was cut short in the 97th minute after Essam Al-Subhi equalised to end the match 1-1.

After a hard-fought 2-0 win over Kuwait, Palestine had a ray of sunshine left in them to reach the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That victory kept them just one point away from the playoff positions, with everything depending on their final group match against Oman.

On the final matchday, Palestine needed a win over Oman and stay alive in the World Cup qualification race. Oday Kharoub opened the scoring for Palestine in the crucial match in the opening minutes of the second half. However, that lead did not last as the war-prone nation conceded a late equaliser, which ended their pursuit of a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Despite their strong grit and determination, they couldn't get the result they needed. Oman held on to their fourth-place spot, ending Palestine’s historic run and playoff hopes.

The heartbreak comes after several thrilling performances from Palestine, including a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Iraq in March. The team fought hard and played with passion but in the end, it just wasn’t enough to get over the line.

Two Asian teams qualify for their First FIFA World Cup 2026

Earlier, the June international window brought high drama in AFC World Cup qualifiers. Several teams made history, including Jordan and Uzbekistan, both qualifying for the World Cup for the very first time.

Jordan sealed their spot with an impressive 3-0 win over Oman, sparking wild celebrations across the country. While Uzbekistan's goalless draw against the UAE was enough for them to book a ticket to the FIFA 2026 World Cup.