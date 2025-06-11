/From Brazil to Germany, meet 5 nations to participate in most FIFA World Cups (Men’s)

Published: Jun 11, 2025, 14:01 IST | Updated: Jun 11, 2025, 14:01 IST
From Brazil to Germany, here are five nations to participate in most FIFA World Cups also featuring Italy, England and Argentina.
1. Brazil – 22 Appearances
The five-time FIFA World Cup winners, Brazil are the only team to participate in all 22 tournaments. With a 1-0 win over Paraguay on Tuesday, they will make their 23rd FIFA World Cup appearance in 2026 in the United States.
2. Germany – 20 Appearances
The four-time world champions have participated in 20 FIFA World Cups, sitting second on the list. They were not invited to the 1930 edition of the FIFA World Cup and were banned in 1950 due to their participation in World War II. This also means that, apart from Brazil they are the only team to have missed out on qualification when participating in the qualifying round.
3. Argentina – 18 Appearances
The defending champions, Argentina have made 18 appearances in the FIFA World Cup and are on the brink of the latest one in 2026. They withdrew from the 1938, 1950 and 1954 tournaments while the only occasion they failed to qualify for the World Cup was in 1970.
4. Italy – 18 Appearances
The joint-most successful European nation in the FIFA World Cup, Italy has participated in 18 editions. Italy were not invited to the 1930 tournament and they failed to qualify for the 1958 showpiece. However, it is the recent two editions where Italy have failed miserably as they failed to reach the final tournament in 2018 and 2022.
5. England – 16 Appearances
England are fifth in the standings with 16 appearances in FIFA World Cups. They reached the semifinals of the 1990 and 2018 editions, but their greatest triumph came in 1996 when they beat West Germany to win their only World Cup title to date.