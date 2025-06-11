/Another low for Indian football, Blue Tigers condemned to embarrassing defeat in Asian Cup qualification by Hong Kong

The Indian football team suffered yet another low point on Tuesday (June 10) as they lost 1-0 to Hong Kong in the Asian Cup qualification. Playing at the Kai Tak Stadium in Hong Kong, India conceded a 94th minute winner, meaning the Blue Tigers sit bottom of the table. After failing to qualify for the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, India have now gone winless in the two qualifying matches, raising question marks on the quality of football in the nation.

India suffer embarrassing defeat to Hong Kong

The Indian headed into the Asian Cup Qualifiers as the higher seed with a world ranking of 127th against Hong Kong on Tuesday. However, that did not a word difference for Hong Kong who are ranked 153rd in FIFA World Men’s rankings. After a stale 90 minutes at the newly constructed Kai Tak Stadium, it was a 94th minute penalty that settled the match.

A late penalty converted by Stefan Pereira decided the match after Indian goalkeeper Vishal Kaith fouled Hong Kong’s Michael Udebuluzor in the box.

The defeat leaves more questions than answers for the Indian football, who now sit bottom of the standings in the Asian Cup qualification.

At the time of writing, India have lost one and drawn one and have the same number of points as Bangladesh. With each team set to play six matches in the qualification phase, India’s qualification will be in jeopardy if they fail to win in their upcoming matches.

The Indian team recently lost to Afghanistan in a World Cup qualifier match, which ended their path to the 2026 tournament. That was followed by a draw against Bangladesh, who now have football stars like Hamza Choudhury.

As things stand, it doesn’t look like there is light at the end of the tunnel with plenty of structural changes needed. India next take on table toppers Singapore in October, where a defeat will put them on the brink of elimination from the Asian Cup Qualification.