/AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025 Preview: Proteas look to end ICC trophy drought in high voltage clash against Aussies

South Africa will be determined to end their 27-year wait for an ICC trophy as they take on Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Tuesday (June 11). Playing in their second final, the Aussies could become the first team to defend the WTC title, having beaten India in the 2023 showpiece. Led by Temba Bavuma, if South Africa prevail, it will be their first title since 1998 in an ICC senior men’s event.

AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025 Preview

Playing just 12 matches in the WTC cycle, South Africa qualified for the WTC final with a record of eight wins, three defeats and a draw. They ended with a win percentage of 69.44 and comfortably finished in the top two ahead of India and New Zealand.

They will have a wealth of talent to get over the line, including Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, and others.

The bowling unit will be led by Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi. All four bowlers are in impressive form with few returning with an impressive spell in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

Australia on the other hand are in great form as well having dispatched India, New Zealand and lately Sri Lanka to book their place in the WTC final. Led by Pat Cummins the defending champions have a near-fully fit squad with Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and others leading the batting unit.

In the bowling unit, skipper Cummins will be supported by Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. Nathan Lyon will lead the spin bowling unit.

The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground with Star Sports Network broadcasting the match.

Predicted Playing XI’s

Australia:Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.