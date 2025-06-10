/AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: Predicted playing XI’s, live streaming details, pitch and weather report

The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final will take place on June 11 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, featuring heavyweights Australia and South Africa. The Aussies will enter as the defending champions will South Africa search for their maiden title in WTC.

Australia, the defending champions, come into the final feeling confident as most of their 2023 winning team is still in place, except David Warner, who has retired from Test cricket in June 2024. They might also have Josh Hazlewood back, a player known for his strong performances in finals as he recovers from a shoulder issue.

South Africa on the other hand have reached the finals of WTC for the first time finishing s second in the standings. The Temba Bavuma-led Proteas will try to win their first major men's ICCtournament since the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Match Details

Australia vs South Africa, Final, WTC 2025

Date and Time – Wednesday, June 11, 3:30 PM IST (10:30 AM local time)

Venue - Lord's Cricket Ground in London, England

Live streaming details

JioHotstar is set to live stream the World Test Championship 2025 Final.

Live telecast - Star Sports network will be broadcasting the match on TV.

Weather Report

The day is expected to begin at 23°C. It will be partly sunny with 77% cloud cover, humidity at 67%, and a dew point of 14°C. By the afternoon, the temperature will be around 24°C with similar weather conditions.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lord’s usually helps both batters and fast bowlers. In the last Test match played here in September 2024, England’s Joe Root scored his 34th Test century as England defeated Sri Lanka by 190 runs.

Predicted playing XI’s

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Squads

South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann.

Travelling reserve:Brendan Doggett