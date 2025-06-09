ICC WTC Final 2025 | South Africa haven’t beaten Australia in Tests in five years. Check out last five clashes between them

Published: Jun 09, 2025, 17:20 IST | Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 17:20 IST
As the stage is set for an epic World Test Championship (WTC) Final at the Home of Cricket, starting Wednesday (June 11), let's have a glance at the past five encounters between Australia and South Africa in Test cricket.
1 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
Sydney, 2023
In January 2023, in Sydney, Australia, the hosts dominated with a massive first-inning score of 478/4. In response, South Africa scored 255 and was forced to follow on. But they held on strong defence with 106/2 in their last innings, as the match ended in a draw.
2 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
Melbourne, 2022
At the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne 2022, South Africa managed only 189 runs in their first innings. Australia hit a massive 575/8 in response, while the Proteas were all out on just 204 in the third innings, handing Australia a big win by an innings and 182 runs.
3 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
Brisbane, 2022
At the Gabba in Brisbane, South Africa was bowled out for 152 batting first, with Australia replying with a decent 218 and then dismissing South Africa for just 99. With only 35 runs to chase, Australia sealed a six-wicket victory.
4 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
Johannesburg, 2018
South Africa last tasted success against Australia in Johannesburg in 2018. With legends like AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla in the XI, they posted 448 runs in the first innings. In response, Australia got bundled out for 221. In the third innings, South Africa scored 344/6, later crushing Australia for 119. The Proteas won by a massive 492 runs.
5 / 5
(Photograph:AFP)
Cape Town, 2018
The Cape Town Test saw South Africa post 311 in the first innings., with Australia replying with a strong 255. With a 56-run lead, South Africa powered ahead to 373 and set a 430-run target. Australia collapsed for just 107, giving South Africa a 322-run win.