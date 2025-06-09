ICC WTC Final 2025 | South Africa haven’t beaten Australia in Tests in five years. Check out last five clashes between them

(Photograph: AFP )

Johannesburg, 2018

South Africa last tasted success against Australia in Johannesburg in 2018. With legends like AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla in the XI, they posted 448 runs in the first innings. In response, Australia got bundled out for 221. In the third innings, South Africa scored 344/6, later crushing Australia for 119. The Proteas won by a massive 492 runs.