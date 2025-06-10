/WTC Final 2025 Live Streaming: All you need to know as Australia South Africa face off at Lord's

The World Test Championship (WTC) final is all set to take centre stage from Wednesday (June 11) as South Africa and Australia go head-to-head at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Australia will head into the WTC final as the defending champions while South Africa target their first title in the Test format. Ahead of the key clash, here’s all you need to know including live streaming, squads and other details.

When will the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa start?

The World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa will start on June 11.

Where will the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa take place?

The World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa will be played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket in London.

At what time will the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa day begin?

The match days will start at 3:30 PM (11:00 AM local time) as South Africa and Australia look to add silverware to their trophy cabinet.

Is there a reserve day for the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa?

Yes, like the previous two finals, there will be a reserve day for the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa.

Which channel will broadcast the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa in India?

The World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa in India will be telecasted on Star Sports Network.

Which platform will live stream the World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa in India?

The World Test Championship 2025 final match between Australia and South Africa in India will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app.