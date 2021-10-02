Golden boy Neeraj Chopra replicates his javelin throw underwater in Maldives - Watch

Neeraj Chopra became the darling of the nation ever since the 23-year-old brought the country its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics by winning gold in the men's javelin throw final in Tokyo 2020. Since then, Neeraj has been in demand and extremely busy with several commercial commitments and various interactions on public platforms.

As a result, the javelin thrower is now on a much-needed break and has travelled to Maldives -- a popular spot for various celebrities worldwide -- for a vacation. However, seems like javelin is still in Neeraj's mind as he shared a video of replicating his javelin throw underwater.

He captioned the post, "Aasman par, zameen pe, ya underwater, I'm always thinking of the javelin!". In addition, he hilariously stated that he has started to train already. He wrote, "PS: Training shuru ho gayi hai" with AR Rehman's version of the patriotic song 'Vande Mataram' being played in the background.

Neeraj's popularity has risen immaculately in the recent past. Hence, his post went viral in no time on all social media platforms.

For the unversed, Neeraj won India its seventh medal in the Tokyo 2020 with a splendid 87.58m throw in the men's javelin final at the marquee event. He finished at the top and moved past several big names in the event in what was his maiden Olympic appearance.