Neeraj Chopra gives hilarious Haryanvi twist to Amitabh Bachchan's iconic dialogue in KBC promo - Watch

Neeraj Chopra has become the darling of the nation ever since he won India its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics in the Tokyo 2020 event. The 23-year-old sensation won gold in the men's javelin final with a best throw of 87.58m. Since then, he has been busy with several interviews, media commitments and also made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's famous show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (Who wants to be a millionaire?).

In the latest episode in Season 13, which will be aired on Saturday (September 18), Neeraj Chopra won hearts and left Amitabh Bachchan in splits when he was asked to narrate a famous dialogue from the latter's filmography. Neeraj delivered a dialogue from Big B's superhit 1981 movie, Silsila, in the most hilarious manner. Here's the video -

Neeraj appeared on the popular show along with Indian men's hockey team's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. For the unversed, the men's hockey side also clinched a medal for Team India in the Tokyo 2020. Manpreet Singh-led India won bronze in the mega event, ending India's 41-year-long wait for an Olympic medal.

Both the athletes, thus, spoke at length on their sporting careers and their journey so far while playing the quiz show with Big B.