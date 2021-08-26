Arshad Nadeem wasn't tampering with my javelin, don't use my comments for propaganda: Neeraj Chopra defends Pakistan's star

Neeraj Chopra has become the darling of the nation ever since he secured gold for the country in men's javelin throw final in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj's gold was India's first-ever Olympic medal in athletics and, since then, he has been a fan favourite. He has been sharing his thoughts on his journey and how he secured a top spot on the podium in his first-ever Olympics.

During his recent interview with TOI, Neeraj stated how Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was seen moving around his javelin in the final. He had stated, "I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then i told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me! I have to throw with it.’ Then he gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly."

However, Neeraj's comments were blown out of proportion as many believed that his Pakistani counterpart Nadeem was tampering with his javelin. Now, the 23-year-old Neeraj has come out and defended Nadeem, while slamming others for using his comments for propaganda.

Neeraj shared a video from his official Twitter handle and said, "Arshad Nadeem was not tampering with my javelin. He was just practicing for his throw, and nothing else. We keep our personal javelin during the event and anyone can use it. There is no specific rule about it. I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda."

“Sports teaches us to be together and united. I'm extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments,” he added.

Here's Neeraj's video where he has appealed one and all to not promote unnecessary propaganda -

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021 ×

In his same interaction with TOI, Neeraj has backed Nadeem to continue to march ahead and succeed in the upcoming events. He even urged the people of Pakistan to support their star athlete, who ended at the fifth position in the men's javelin throw final.

On the other hand, Neeraj's second throw, of 87.58m, ensured him a gold medal in what was his maiden Olympic appearance.