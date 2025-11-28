/Global Chess League turns Mumbai into chessboard, flags off more than 1,000 chess themed taxis, autos

The Global Chess League (GCL), a joint initiative of Tech Mahindra and FIDE, has opened ticketing for its much-awaited Season 3 while simultaneously turning Mumbai into a citywide chessboard. As the league prepares to take over the Royal Opera House from December 13 to 24, a fleet of purple-and-white GCL cabs has begun rolling through the city in an eye-catching prelude to the world’s premier team chess event. In line with the rollout, GCL has partnered with District as its official ticketing platform, ensuring fans can seamlessly secure their seats for every clash of the season.

The initiative—which began with a fleet of GCL-themed cars rolling up to the Royal Opera House, trophy in tow—will see 1000+ cabs, buses, and autos across Mumbai donning the league’s colours throughout the tournament window. As these vehicles move through the city’s arteries, from SoBo to the suburbs, they act as roaming “pieces” signalling that the world’s biggest chess spectacle has arrived on Indian soil for the very first time.

The Royal Opera House hosted the official flag-off, befitting a tournament that blends world-class intensity with the fun and flair of a true team spectacle. The fleet heralds the arrival of an elite lineup, including World Champion Gukesh D, legend Viswanathan Anand, and rising stars R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, and Vidit Gujrathi, alongside global icons like Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Alireza Firouzja, Hou Yifan, Zhu Jiner, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, among others. With this mix of legends and prodigies descending on Mumbai, GCL is once again pushing the envelope, offering fans an innovative, high-energy, and unforgettable sporting experience.

Fans can choose from premium lower-stall views close to the action, elevated balcony vantage points that frame the entire board, or the grand circle’s sweeping birds-eye perspective. With carefully tiered seating across the Royal Opera House—starting from INR 499 to premium categories priced at INR 1299 and above, offering the best sightlines—every ticket puts spectators inside one of India’s most atmospheric stages.

Speaking on the occasion, Gourav Rakshit, Commissioner, Tech Mahindra Global Chess League, said, “This season, Mumbai itself becomes the seventh participant of the Global Chess League. Every purple-and-white cab on the road is a reminder that the city has become the board, the fans are the energy behind it, and every ticket purchased is a square claimed. Our partnership with District brings fans closer to the experience than ever before.”

GCL’s six powerhouse teams—Triveni Continental Kings, PBG Alaskan Knights, Ganges Grandmasters, Alpine SG Pipers, Fyers American Gambits, and the upGrad Mumba Masters—return this season with star-packed lineups featuring icons, elite men and women, and rising prodigies. The flag-off reflected that energy, with franchise leaders Suhail Chandhok, Akash Premsen, Kailash Kandpal, and League Commissioner Gourav Rakshit joining hands to officially launch what is shaping up to be GCL’s most exciting edition yet.

Designed as Mumbai’s invitation to step straight into the heart of the action, the initiative sets the stage for Season 3, where these global franchises will square off in the world’s only mixed-team chess league. With District as the official ticketing partner, fans can now lock in seats for high-stakes league clashes, fierce rivalries, and the grand finale—all unfolding at the iconic Royal Opera House.



Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.