Glenn McGrath suggests two 'potential' changes in Team India's playing XI

With Virat Kohli leaving for India, legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath suggested two vital changes in Team India's playing XI for the Boxing Day Test match against Australia in Melbourne that is scheduled to start on December 26.

The bowler also commented on India's collapse during Day 3 of the first day-night Test in Adelaide despite taking a lead of 62 runs by the end of Day 2. It took the hosts only 21 overs to chase 90 runs to win the first Test by 8 wickets.

“India had to start well. They needed to get a win on the board, but unfortunately, that hasn’t happened. It was an unbelievable bowling performance by Australia,” said McGrath in the post-match show on Sony Sports Network.

“Virat Kohli is such an impact player. Without him, it leaves a big hole but at the same time it leaves an opportunity to other players to put their hand up,” McGrath said. The former Australia fast bowler named KL Rahul as Kohli’s replacement. “Maybe KL Rahul can come in for Virat Kohli,” he said.

McGrath suggested another change in the opening slot of the Indian batting order. “The other option India have is Shubman Gill, who actually came out looking positive in one-day series, he didn’t seemed to be overawed by the stage, that to me would be one potential change at the top,” McGrath added.

Prithvi Shaw's form has been a worry for the Men in Blue, former Aussie said: “They need to know internally how he’s going. The captain, the coaches, the support staff will have to know that. The thing that I’m worried about is that he got out in the same way in two innings. That is a concern against bowlers like Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc. They gonna come at you always. The internal people will know it.”