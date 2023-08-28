Glenn Maxwell ruled out of South Africa T20Is due to injury, Matthew Wade called up as replacement

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20Is against South Africa due to an ankle injury. Cricket Australia called up keeper-batter Matthew Wade to replace him in the squad. Maxwell, who was due to leave the tour after the T20Is for the birth of his first child, suffered a blow to the ankle during the team’s first training session in Durban.

Maxwell’s injury is termed a minor aggravation to his left ankle, and as a precautionary measure, given the World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, Maxwell will now be flying home. The two-time World Cup winner with Australia will join the team for the three-match ODIs against India, starting on September 22 in Mohali.

"We are taking a precautionary approach, given Glenn was heading home next week in any case. We will monitor Glenn's recovery with a view to him being available for the three-match ODI series in India in advance of the World Cup," Australia selector Tony Dodemaide said.

Wade, who played a crucial role in helping Australia win its maiden T20 World Cup in 2021, remembered especially for his match-winning against Pakistan in the semis, got overlooked from the original squad. The selectors brought in Josh Inglis, more to give him glove-time behind the wickets than looking to move on from Wade.

The domestic giant also indicated hanging his boots after last year’s T20 World Cup at home; however, following discussions with chief selector George Bailey about Wade being in their plans for the 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the USA, he dropped the idea.

"We do fully expect that [Wade] will come back into this T20 squad for that Indian series post the World Cup," Bailey said. "This was a great opportunity to give Josh, who's been on an enormous amount of tours across a number of formats and hasn't really had much playing-time opportunity.

"Alex Carey is obviously the wicketkeeper in [ODIs], but just making sure that if Josh does get an opportunity through an injury to Alex, that he's ready to go, and he's got some game time under his belt,” he said.

New-look T20I side ready to run riot

The absence of star players meant a new-look Australian T20I side is ready to run riot against host South Africa in the three-match series, which starts August 30 in Durban.

All-rounder Mitchell Marsh was named the captain, while a few new faces, Aaron Hardie and seamer Spencer Johnson, are added to the side.