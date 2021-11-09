Glenn Maxwell not certain of travelling to Pakistan for Australia's tour next year, reveals why

Australia will be touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years when they travel to the country in March next year for a full-fledged tour consisting of a three-match Test series, a three-match ODI series and a one-off T20I game. Australia had last travelled to Pakistan in 1998 and their tour next year is all set to be a historic one from Pakistan's perspective.

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, however, said he was unsure of travelling to Pakistan with the rest of his teammates for the tour next year. Maxwell is a vital cog in the Australian limited-overs setup and is currently in action for the Aaron Finch-led side at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Maxwell revealed he is not sure whether he will be travelling to Pakistan when asked by the reporters about the announcement of the tour during a press conference ahead of Australia's semi-final clash against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021. Maxwell said the decision will depend on his fiancee as his wedding is scheduled to happen around the same time.

"I think it's great that we've got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there. Whether I'm going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I'm probably not quite the right person to ask that question," Maxwell told reporters.

Maxwell has been dating pharmacist Vini Raman for several years now and the couple was all set to tie the knot before their wedding got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. They had gotten engaged in March 2020 and are yet to tie the knot.

When asked if there is a possibility his wedding can be rescheduled for him to make it to the Pakistan tour, Maxwell said there was no chance of the wedding to be delayed again as it has already been rescheduled a couple of times.

"Not a chance. We've already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it," said the Aussie all-rounder.

Also Read: Some players might not be comfortable going: Captain Tim Paine on Australia's tour of Pakistan

Earlier, Australian Test skipper Tim Paine had admitted while speaking to SEN Radio that some Australian players might pull out of the tour as they might not be comfortable travelling to Pakistan. Australia will tour Pakistan in March next year for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I game.