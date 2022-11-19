Germany at FIFA World Cup 2022 – Who made it to the 26-man squad?

Germany has and will always remain the talk of the town whenever the FIFA World Cup arrives. Four-time winners are one of the strongest teams at this year’s edition of the World Cup despite not having a few big names in their 26-man squad. So who made it to the final list and who misses out, let’s know about them in this piece.

Germany’s 26-man squad –

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg), Antonio Ruediger (Real Madrid), Niklas Suele (Borussia Dortmund), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann, Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Christian Guenter (Freiburg).

Midfielders: Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Moenchengladbach), Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Mueller (all Bayern Munich), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Goetze (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Forwards: Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Fuellkrug (Werder Bremen), Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund).

Who are the notable omissions?

It’s never easy to pick a perfect squad for any major event. Always a couple of names miss out due to some reason for the other.

This time the 2014-World Cup champions will miss the services of big names such as Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus, defender Mats Hummels, and striker Timo Werner.

Which group is Germany part of and when are their matches?