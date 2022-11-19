England at FIFA World Cup 2022 – Who made it to Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad?

England's manager Gareth Southgate announced a star-studded 26-man Three Lions squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, starting this Sunday. The English team led by striker Harry Kane will have a task up their sleeves when they take on dark horses Iran in their opening match on November 21st. So who is part of England’s 26-man squad? Get to know about their team, schedule, and much more.

England’s 26-man squad –

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Coady (Everton, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham United).

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), James Maddison (Leicester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle United).

Who are the notable omissions?

Although England picked a strong squad on paper, they still left out some in-form players including defender Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), midfielder James Ward-Prowse (Southampton), and forwards Tammy Abraham (AS Roma) and Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Which group is England part of and who will they face and when?

England is placed in group B alongside Iran, Wales, and the United States.