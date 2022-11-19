Brazil at FIFA World Cup 2022: who is in Tite's 26-man squad?

Brazil are looking to win a record-extending sixth World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their squad:

HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE BRAZIL ALLOWED TO TAKE TO QATAR?

* Teams were able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19.

WHO IS IN BRAZIL'S WORLD CUP 2022 SQUAD?

Brazil's squad was announced on Nov. 7.

* Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras).

While there is not much to choose between Alisson and Ederson, it is the Liverpool keeper who started the majority of Brazil's World Cup qualifiers and is expected to keep his place between the posts in Qatar.

* Defenders: Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid) Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (UNAM Pumas), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla).

Four centre backs made the cut with Marquinhos and veteran Thiago Silva set to anchor the defence while 39-year-old Dani Alves was a surprise inclusion.

* Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Casemiro (Manchester United), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham United).

Guimaraes has been rewarded for a stellar start with Newcastle United while 33-year-old Everton Ribeiro is going to his first World Cup.

* Forwards: Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr. (Paris St Germain), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid).

Nine forwards have been selected, with many youngsters who ply their trade in Europe except for Flamengo's Pedro, who helped the Brazilian club to win the Copa Libertadores where he was top scorer with 12 goals.

WHO ARE THE NOTABLE OMISSIONS?

* Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino missed the cut despite more goals and assists in the Premier League this season than others who made the squad.

* Centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes failed to impress Tite enough even though he has helped Arsenal to reach the top of the Premier League.

* Aston Villa's attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is out with a thigh injury.

WHICH TEAMS WILL BRAZIL FACE IN THE GROUP STAGE?

* Brazil will meet Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon in Group G.

WHAT WAS BRAZIL'S SQUAD AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP?

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Ederson (Manchester City), Cassio (Corinthians).

Defenders: Thiago Silva (Paris St Germain), Miranda (Inter Milan), Marquinhos (Paris St Germain), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Fagner (Corinthians), Pedro Geromel (Gremio), Danilo (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Paulinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Renato Augusto (Beijing Sinobo Guoan), Fred (Shakhtar Donetsk), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Willian (Chelsea).