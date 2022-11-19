If not Spain, would like Lionel Messi or Luis Suarez to win the World Cup, says Luis Enrique

Spain head coach and former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique feels if his team doesn’t lift the trophy in Qatar this time then either Lionel Messi’s Argentina or Luis Suarez’s Uruguay must be crowned the champions. Luis, who had coached both Messi and Suarez during his impressive stint with FC Barcelona from 2014-2017, where the club even won the treble (2015), feels these two forwards deserve to have a World Cup trophy to their name before they retire.

Enrique, during his twitch streaming debut on Friday, said, "If we (Spain) don't win it, I would like Argentina. It would be very unfair for a player of Messi's stature to retire without a World Cup. Also Uruguay for Luis Suarez."

While Argentina is placed in group C with Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland, Uruguay will take on Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea in Group H. Argentina’s first match will be against Saudi Arabia on November 22nd whereas Uruguay will go head-on in their opener against South Korea two days later on November 24th.

'Spain is not afraid of anyone'

Luis Enrique will be managing a relatively young and inexperienced Spanish squad in Qatar this time, and despite having the heavyweights like Germany, Costa Rica, and Japan in their group, Spain’s manager doesn’t feel his team is afraid of anyone.

Besides, he is of the strong opinion that with changing times the youngsters have gotten better at absorbing pressure and that his aim will remain to help his team top the group.

"I'm not worried about youth. Football has evolved, the young players have a lot of enthusiasm, the veteran players lead the group and the young players let themselves be led," he said.

"Our aim is to finish top of the group. We already know who we would face in the last 16 and we would play someone from Brazil's group in the semi-finals, but who said we were afraid?"

"Hopefully it's Spain who will be the surprise, although for me it wouldn't be a surprise," Luis Enrique added.