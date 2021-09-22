'Gender-neutral terminology': MCC changes 'batsman' to 'batter' in Laws of Cricket

The Marylebone Cricket Club on Wednesday announced amendments that were made to the Laws of Cricket to use the gender-neutral terms "batter" and "batters", rather than "batsman" or "batsmen", with an aim to stress the importance of the women's game. MCC is encouraging everyone to adopt the updated terminology following the change to the laws.

On its official site, MCC informed that the changes have been approved by the MCC Committee, following initial discussion by the club's specialist laws sub-committee.

Part of the statement read: "MCC believes that the use of gender-neutral terminology helps reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game for all. The amendments are a natural evolution from work already undertaken in this area as well as an essential part of MCC's global responsibility to the sport."

It is worth mentioning that women's cricket will feature at the Commonwealth Games for the first time at the 2022 Games in Birmingham, England.

IN PICS | IPL 2021 UAE leg: All teams and their revised squad list

Jamie Cox, Assistant Secretary (Cricket and Operations) at MCC said as quoted by the MCC's site, "MCC believes in cricket being a game for all and this move recognises the changing landscape of the game in modern times."

"Use of the term “batter” is a natural evolution in our shared cricketing language and the terminology has already been adopted by many of those involved in the sport. It is the right time for this adjustment to be recognised formally and we are delighted, as the Guardians of the Laws, to announce these changes today," he added.

MCC has today announced amendments to the Laws of Cricket to use the gender-neutral terms “batter” and “batters”, rather than “batsman” or “batsmen”. — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) September 22, 2021 ×

Women's cricket in recent times has seen tremendous growth in terms of popularity. One can remember the 2017 World Cup final, which took place in front of a capacity crowd at Lord's when England defeated India while the women's World Twenty20 final between Australia and India last year attracted more than 80,000 to the Melbourne Cricket Ground

The MCC, the most esteemed club in the sport, welcomed its first female full member in 2018, 20 years after a vote to allow women to join.

Former England captain Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board's managing director of women's cricket, will become the first female president in the club's history next month when she takes over from Sri Lankan Kumar Sangakkara.

(With inputs from agencies)