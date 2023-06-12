Gautam Gambhir terms Yuvraj Singh as India's hero of 2007 & 2011 world cup wins not 'one individual'

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is known for his blunt statements and remarks. The former batsman has come up with one more such statement where he said that Yuvraj Singh was the real hero of India's triumph in 2007 and 2011 world cups instead of a 'certain individual' whose PR firm has made him famous.

“He (Yuvraj) always says I won the World Cup but I believe that the man who took us to the finals of the 2011 and 2007 World Cups was Yuvraj Singh, I think he was the man of the tournament in both tournaments,” Gambhir told to new outlet News18.

“I am not sure (Yuvraj did won Man of the Tournament in 2011, Shahid Afridi won it in 2007 T20 World Cup). But it’s unfortunate that when we talk about the 2007 and 2011 World Cups, we don’t take Yuvraj Singh’s name. Why not? It’s only and only marketing and PR and portraying one individual as the biggest and everyone else as smaller than him,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir's mention of 'one individual' alludes to MS Dhoni who has been widely credited with the victory of India's two ICC silverware. Notably, it was Gambhir himself who was the highest individual scorer for India in the final of both the World Cups. He had scored 75 in 2007 T20 WC against Pakistan and 97 in 2011 OD WC against Sri Lanka.

As for Yuvraj Singh, the southpaw had etched his name in history after hitting England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over in 2007 WC. He had also scored a crucial 70 off just 30 balls in the semi-final against Australia. In 2011 ODI World Cup, Singh had won the Man of Tournament award for his 362 runs and 15 wickets in the tournament.

“No one is underrated, it’s all PR and marketing. We have been told who won us the 2007 and 2011 World Cups [but] it was not one individual it was the entire team. No one individual can win a big tournament. If that was the case, India would’ve had 5-10 World Cups,” Gambhir further added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE