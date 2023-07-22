Gautam Gambhir backs THIS young star for future success, says 'IPL is merely the icing on the cake'

Former India player and World Cup winner Gautam Gambhir has backed young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for future success after a bright start to his international career. Jaiswal has hit the ground running at the international level having scored a hundred in his debut innings against West Indies in the first Test match. According to Gambhir, the Indian Premier League (IPL) was just a small stage for him as he predicts him to have a bright future.

Gambhir backs Jaiswal

"In India, the issue is that we take the 2 months of IPL so seriously that whoever does well we add him to the Indian team. Jaiswal has scored a double hundred in domestic cricket both in First Class and One-Day matches," Gambhir said on the talented Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter.

The Mumbai batter has been in excellent form for the last couple of years and has scored a hundred for India and RR while also registering the fastest fifty in the IPL history. He has also scored a double hundred in the domestic circuit as he continues to impress the selectors.

Jaiswal has taken the international stage with a storm as he backed his hundred Dominica with a fifty in Port of Spain. Interestingly, his arrival has pushed Shubman Gill down the batting order and looks to have thrown a stern warning to KL Rahul, who is out of the Indian team due to injury.

Jaiswal has already built a good chemistry with skipper Rohit Sharma with two hundred-run partnerships. In the first Test, both Rohit and Jaiswal put a stand of 229 runs for the opening wicket while they again repeated the trick in the second match with a 139-run stand in the first innings of the second Test match.

India make good start

India have started brightly in the second Test match having put on 438 runs before being bowled out on Day 2. Virat Kohli was back in runs as he scored 121 while Ravichandran Ashwin (56) and Rohit Sharma (80) were also among the scorers. At the time of writing on Day 3, West Indies were 117/2 as rain played spoilsport in the match.

