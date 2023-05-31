Fugitive? Kosovo Tennis calls out Serb Novak Djokovic for 'controversial' message at French Open

Ace Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic created a stir at the going French Open tournament after he wrote a 'controversial' message on the lens of a camera following his first round victory.

The message, written in Serbian, read, "“Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence.” The 36-year-old has now drawn flake from the Kosovo Tennis Federation which, if the translation of their official statement is to be believed, called Djokovic a 'fugitive athlete.'

Kosovo Tennis Federation, in a statement issued on social media, said that "the statement made by such public figure on the occasion of world events such as French Open directly result in rise of tension between the two countries, Serbia and Kosovo."

The federation also asked 'fugitive athletes and sportsmen to refrain from misuse their position in spots for political purpose.' Have a look at the official statement here: × Apart from a call to stop the violence, Djokovic, while defending his actions, said Monday that "it's the least he could do and that I feel responsibility as a public figure … as well as a son of a man who was born in Kosovo.”

French Tennis Federation, the organizer of French Open tournament, however, according to the reports, said, “No official Grand Slam rules on what players can or cannot say. The FFT will not be making any statement or taking any stance on this matter.”

Djokovic although, was even ready for retribution, if any. “I don’t know if someone will punish me or something like that, but I would do it again,” he had said following his first-round victory.

Notably, there have been recent ethnic clashes in Northern Kosovo - with border alongside Serbia and a place with decent Serb population - considered minority in Kosovo, and police and NATO peacekeepers. The issue of tussle at heart is Kosovo - with bigger population of Albanese people, claiming independence from Serbia in 2008 and Belgrade refusal of acknowledgement.

