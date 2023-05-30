French Open: Second seed Daniil Medvedev STUNNED by Brazil's Thiago Wild in first round

The French Open 2023 saw its first major upset on Tuesday in the first round as former US Open champion and second seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the first round by Brazilian Thiago Wild. Medvedev, one of the favourites to win this year’s Roland-Garros will now have to wait until the Wimbledon Championships to add to his trophy cabinet. The 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat come just a week after winning the Italian Open which will be a big setback for the Russian.

Medvedev pays big price

The Russian came into the contest with high expectations having missed the 2022 season with a hernia issue. Things did not work out for Medvedev in the first set as he came second best against the 172nd seed in the tiebreak. Things got better for him in the later stage as he came back to win the next two sets and pocketed a 2-1 lead after the third set. The second seed won the second and third sets on tiebreak and 6-2 respectively.