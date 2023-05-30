French Open: Second seed Daniil Medvedev STUNNED by Brazil's Thiago Wild in first round
World number two Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open in the first round on Tuesday, losing in five sets to 172nd-ranked Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil. It was Medvedev's fifth loss in the opening round at Roland Garros in seven appearances.
The French Open 2023 saw its first major upset on Tuesday in the first round as former US Open champion and second seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the first round by Brazilian Thiago Wild. Medvedev, one of the favourites to win this year’s Roland-Garros will now have to wait until the Wimbledon Championships to add to his trophy cabinet. The 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat come just a week after winning the Italian Open which will be a big setback for the Russian.
Medvedev pays big price
The Russian came into the contest with high expectations having missed the 2022 season with a hernia issue. Things did not work out for Medvedev in the first set as he came second best against the 172nd seed in the tiebreak. Things got better for him in the later stage as he came back to win the next two sets and pocketed a 2-1 lead after the third set. The second seed won the second and third sets on tiebreak and 6-2 respectively.
Things however to a different turn as he lost control of the contest to hand the initiative to his opponent. Wild would come from behind to pocket the fourth set 6-3 before he caused the biggest upset of 2023 to stun Medvedev in the fifth set. Wild won the fifth set 6-4 and secured the biggest win of his career.
It was Medvedev's fifth loss in the opening round at Roland Garros in seven appearances.
Wild’s thoughts in the post-match
"I have watched Daniil play in my junior years. It's a dream come true to beat these kinds of players on this court," said the 23-year-old Brazilian who unleashed 69 winners.
"I was cramping in the second set and couldn't really serve the way I wanted to but I tried to play my best tennis."
The big exit now means, Medvedev will have to wait until the Wimbledon Championships, starting July 3 to claim his first major since US Open 2021. He lost in the final of the Australia Open 2022 and will look for a comeback in London.
