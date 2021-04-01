'Front-runner for Indian captaincy': Mohammed Azharuddin on Rishabh Pant

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Monday was appointed as the new captain of the Delhi Capitals (DC) after Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the season following a shoulder injury.

The young southpaw impressed many with his performance against Australia and England in recent months. Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin feels that Pant may go a long way when it comes to leadership roles.

Azharuddin took to Twitter and wrote: "Rishabh Pant has had such fabulous few months, establishing himself in all formats. It won’t come as a surprise if the selectors see him as a front-runner fr Indian captaincy in near future. His attacking cricket will stand India in good stead in times to come.@RishabhPant17 @BCCI."

Rishabh Pant began his journey in the Indian Premier League in 2016 for Delhi. The brute southpaw made headlines in 2018 when he smashed 684 runs in the cash-rich T20 league. He was named the vice-captain in IPL 2020.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals,” Pant said after being appointed DC captain for IPL 2021.