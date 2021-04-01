'IPL trophy or 600 crore box office collection': Shah Rukh Khan gives witty responses to his fans

Two-time IPL winner Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to end their seven-year title drought in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Their co-owner and Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was involved in a hilarious conversation with his fans on Twitter.

On Wednesday, the actor conducted another session of #AskSRK, where he addressed several fan queries. Many of his fans asked him about his franchise KKR and their hopes to win this year's IPL.

"#AskSRK bhai kkr cup layegi na is baar (KKR will win the cup this year right)," the fan asked.

In reply, SRK said: "I hope so. I want to start drinking coffee in that only!"

One of his fans gave Shah Rukh Khan a multiple choice question and asked if he would want to win the IPL trophy or see his movie earn ₹600 crores. To which SRK replied, "Was never good at multiple choice questions because I want all the answers to be right."

One fan asked SRK that what are his wishes for the team (KKR) this year. He replied: "They should all be healthy and entertain us with their cricket....and put their best effort forward."

Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against SunRisers Hyderabad on April 11. The team led by Eoin Morgan will eye third title this year. The cash-rich T20 League will kick off on April 9.