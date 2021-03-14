From Suryakumar Yadav to Deepak Chahar: India's predict XI ahead of second T20I

Team India led by Virat Kohli are set to lock horns with England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After a disappointing loss in the first match, Team India could undergo some major changes and bring in some young guns to counter England's bowling attack.

Virat Kohli might open for the team promoting Shreyas Iyer to his spot in the batting order. Suryakumar Yadav's long wait to don the India jersey could finally be over in this match.

Deepak Chahar might come in for the second T20I and could replace Shardul Thakur as the player failed to leave an impact on the game.

Team India's Probable XI: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar

India vs England, T20I series - Full Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood