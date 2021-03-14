'I believe this format is such': Gambhir predicts Virat Kohli's form ahead of 2nd T20I

Virat Kohli has hit a rough patch with the bat as the Indian skipper was dismissed for a duck in the first T20I against England. However, former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has said that there is no need to be worried about Kohli’s form.

“You’ve got to remember that India have played Test cricket on difficult wickets. Apart from Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant, none of the other batsmen could score consistently in the Tests. And Kohli obviously sets such high standards for himself that we talk about form when he doesn’t score hundreds,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Adil Rashid dismissed the skipper within the first five balls.

“He has been scoring fifties. He scored a fifty in Adelaide and also got two fifties against England. Yes, he didn’t get a hundred and perhaps that’s why there’s a lot of debate going around. India is obsessed with hundreds,” Gambhir said.

Gambhir even predicted Kohli's form in the upcoming Tests. “And I believe this format is such, it will allow him to play freely. He’s got a Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya, who can take the pressure off him,” Gambhir added.

India led by Kohli will lock horns with England in the second T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.