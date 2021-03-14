WATCH- 6,6,6,6: Yuvraj Singh's smash-fest against South Africa Legends

Yuvraj Singh's four consecutive sixes in the over reminded many of the vintage Yuvi and his famous six sixes against England. Former World Cup-winning all-rounder smashed four sixes in a row in an over for India Legends against South Africa Legends in the group stage match of Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

Proteas medium-pacer Zander de Bruyne was Yuvraj's victim as the Indian batsman helped his team to cross the 200-run mark at the Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

WATCH:

With Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan's dismissal and Badrinath getting retired hurt, Yuvraj took the matter into his own hands in the 18th over and hit the ball all around the park to post a challenging total for South Africa Legends.

With Yuvraj's smash-fest, India Legends posted a total of 204/3 in 20 overs. In reply, South Africa Legends could only muster 148/7 losing the encounter by 56 runs.

"It was great to relive those memories where I could hit sixes at will. After the fourth one I thought there's a chance to hit the fifth if it is in my arc. The wicket was a bit sticky and two-paced but we got the runs on the board," Yuvraj said after the match.

"This year I was working with my state guys a lot on death hitting, I was telling them that the head is the key and staying still. When you have done it over the years you know you can do it. The bat speed can get slower as you get older but you just need to keep going," he signed off.