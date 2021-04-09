From Rabada to Archer - Key players set to miss first IPL 2021 match of their teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to commence on Friday but franchises might have to go ahead with their respective season openers without their full-strength squads. With COVID-19 protocols and mandatory quarantine in place, some of the key players from each franchise will be missing the first match.

Let us take a look at the list of names who will be missing the first match of their respective franchise.

Mumbai Indians

The defending champions are set to miss key opener Quinton de Kock and pacer Adam Milne. The two overseas players landed in India early this week and are yet to complete their seven-day quarantine. The duo won’t be available for IPL 2021 opener on Friday.

Delhi Capitals

Fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje will be missing Delhi Capitals’ opening match against Chennai Super Kings on April 10. The South Africa pacers are undergoing quarantine for a week and are likely to be a part of the playing XI in DC’s match on April 15 versus Rajasthan Royals. Axar Patel, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is also expected to miss DC’s first match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian spinner Adam Zampa will be an absentee from RCB’s season opener due to his marriage. Whereas New Zealand opener Finn Allen will also miss the match due to the mandatory seven-day quarantine period.

Chennai Super Kings

South African pacer Lungi Ngidi will miss CSK’s season opener similar to Delhi Capitals’ Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. The Proteas pacer is undergoing a mandatory seven-day quarantine after arriving in India early this week.

Rajasthan Royals

England pacer Jofra Archer will miss a few matches due to his finger injury. However, there aren’t any more absentees from the RR squad and the Sanju Samson-led outfit will have their full-strength squad sans Archer available.