From blockbuster start to postponement - Complete timeline of COVID-19 crisis in IPL 2021

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended indefinitely after multiple COVID-19 cases across teams. The decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) came on Tuesday after another couple of players tested positive for the dreaded virus. While the 14th edition of IPL isn’t cancelled, it wasn’t the first time there were COVID-19 cases in the bubble.

The BCCI said that it will do everything to arrange for the secure and safe passage for the return of all participants in IPL 2021.

With IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely, let us take a look at the timeline of events that led to the postponement of the cash-rich T20 tournament.

ALSO READ: Didn’t wish to compromise on safety of all involved in IPL 2021: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

March 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal tests positive in Bangalore.

March 22: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Nitish Rana tests positive. However, he tested negative soon, and began to practice on April 3 and didn’t miss any matches.

April 3: Delhi Capitals’ Axar Patel tests positive while quarantining upon reaching the team hotel. He later went on to play for DC and was impressive with the ball.

April 5: Numerous members, reportedly 14, from the broadcast team tested positive on April 5.

April 6: Mumbai Indians head of talent scout Kiran More tests positive

April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore and Australia pacer Daniel Sams tests positive. He had arrived from Australia and tested positive during quarantine.

April 16: DC pacer Anrich Nortje tests negative after a false positive earlier during isolation. He had arrived to India from South Africa.

April 19: Rajasthan Royals’ Liam Livingstone flies back to the UK citing bubble fatigue.

April 25: RR’s Andrew Tye flies back home to Australia due to COVID-19 related concerns.

April 26: RCB’s Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson pull out, citing COVID-19 related concerns.

April 26: Star Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a break from IPL after family members tested positive for the virus.

ALSO READ: 'It was inevitable': Twitter blows up as IPL 2021 gets postponed indefinitely

April 29: Umpire Nitin Menon pulls out citing personal reasons. Umpire Paul Reiffel wanted to withdraw but had no travel options with borders being closed.

April 30: Match referee Manu Nayyar pulls out after family members returned positive.

May 3: KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier test positive in Ahmedabad, forcing the BCCI to reschedule KKR vs RCB match.

CSK bowling coach L Balaji and a travel staff test positive as well. A number of DDCA ground staff tested positive as well.

May 4: Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) test positive.

IPL is suspended indefinitely, announces BCCI.