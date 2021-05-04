Didn’t wish to compromise on safety of all involved in IPL 2021: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 was postponed indefinitely on Tuesday owing to rising cases of COVID-19 across teams. IPL 2021 was being held in India, behind closed doors, as the country continues to battle the second wave of the dreaded virus. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has now said that the board doesn’t wish to compromise the safety of the players, staff and everyone involved and hence, decided to postpone the T20 tournament till further notice.

"The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved," Jay Shah told ANI.

On Tuesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 after cases emerged in two other franchises on Monday. While two members of Chennai Super Kings camp tested positive, two players from KKR – Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - also returned positive. The development forced the BCCI to postpone the KKR vs RCB match in Ahmedabad.

With Saha testing positive, the match on Tuesday between SRH and Mumbai Indians also needed postponement. The Wednesday match between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also due to a postponement as the Chennai contingent was under strict quarantine.