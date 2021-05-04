IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely owing to COVID-19 cases across teams

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been suspended indefinitely owing to positive COVID-10 cases across teams over the last couple of days. The likes of Varun Chakaravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, Amit Mishra, Wriddhiman Saha have tested positive for the virus while CSK bowling coach L Balaji also returned positive for the virus in the past couple of days.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially announced the postponement of IPL 2021 as it said an emergency meeting led to the unanimous decision to defer the lucrative T20 tournament with immediate effect while adding the board doesn't want to compromise on the safety of the players, staff and participants involved in IPL 2021.

The BCCI further said that they will do everything to arrange for the secure and safe passage for the return of all participants in IPL 2021.

Full statement by the BCCI on suspension of IPL 2021:

The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect.

The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind.

These are difficult times, especially in India and while we have tried to bring in some positivity and cheer, however, it is imperative that the tournament is now suspended and everyone goes back to their families and loved ones in these trying times.

The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021.

The BCCI would like to thank all the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, franchises, sponsors, partners and all the service providers who have tried their best to organise IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.