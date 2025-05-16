Published: May 16, 2025, 04:08 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 04:08 IST

A court in Rio de Janeiro ordered the dismissal Thursday of Brazilian football federation head Ednaldo Rodrigues over suspicions that a signature in his employment contract was forged.

The decision marks a new blow to Brazilian football, which celebrated some rare good news just four days ago with the announcement that Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will take the reins of the national team later this month.

The Rio court said one of the signatories of Rodrigues's 2025 contract had been mentally unfit to sign, meaning there had been "possible forgery."

As a result, the judge ruled in a judgment consulted by AFP, the employment agreement between Rodrigues and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was "null" and void.

The judge also ordered that the federation hold new leadership elections.

The CBF's interim president, Fernando Jose Sarney, said in a statement that the federation would abide by the ruling and call elections "as soon as possible."

But Brazilian media reported that the body had also appealed the judge's ruling to the Supreme Court.

Neither the court nor the CBF were immediately available to confirm the reports.

Rodrigues, the first Black president of the CBF, told journalists at a FIFA meeting in Asuncion Thursday, ahead of the ruling, that he had "absolute certainty" the document was valid.

The 71-year-old had already been temporarily suspended in 2023 after a court found irregularities with his 2022 election, but was reinstated on orders of a Supreme Court judge after FIFA threatened sanctions against Brazilian football.

FIFA and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) had refused to accept Rodrigues's 2023 ouster, warning the CBF it could be barred from international competitions if it allowed external interference in its affairs.

Rodrigues had been leading negotiations to sign Real Madrid boss Ancelotti as coach, a bid that fell apart at the time.

Ancelotti, whom Rodrigues has hailed as the "greatest coach in history," was finally appointed to the job of Selecao coach on Monday.

In March, Rodrigues was unanimously reelected to his post until 2030, as the sole remaining candidate after former star forward Ronaldo pulled out of the running.

Weeks later, however, Rodrigues found himself again in hot water following an investigation by Brazilian magazine Piaui into the workings of the CBF.

The article claimed Rodrigues bought the support of leaders of regional football federations towards his election by giving them a big salary boost.

The CBF had been hoping that landing Ancelotti, the most successful coach in European Cup history, would help turn the page on a bruising period for Brazil, still reeling from its historic 4-1 thrashing by Argentina in March.

The team's last coach, Dorival Junior, was sacked over that performance.

The record five-time World Cup winners are languishing in fourth place in the South American qualifying table for next year's tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.