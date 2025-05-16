Published: May 16, 2025, 03:49 IST | Updated: May 16, 2025, 03:49 IST

The German's team wrapped up their 28th Spanish title on Thursday night with a 2-0 win at Espanyol to complete a domestic treble, following Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup victories.

"I think the most important thing is... it's really fantastic that everyone at this club has their job and they're doing it with a lot of passion, a really good attitude and mentality, and everyone knows how important they are," Flick told reporters.

"This helps a lot to reach our goals, and of course, the players and the atmosphere in the dressing room, this is so great, I never had this before.

"Everyone really takes care of each other and... it's unique."

Barcelona will celebrate their title triumph with a bus parade on Friday, but didn't on the pitch at Espanyol after an incident in 2023.

When Xavi Hernandez's Barca won the title at the RCDE Stadium, they were chased off the pitch by angry home fans who rushed towards them.

"On the pitch, it was clear we could not celebrate there... two years ago (there was trouble)," Flick continued.

"It's also about respect for the fans here, so, of course, we celebrated in the dressing room, fantastic, the players could do that, really good.

"Tomorrow I will stand a little bit in the background, and I also will enjoy it. When I see the people are happy and smiling, I will enjoy it."

Despite his joy at winning the league, Flick also thought about some negative moments during the season, including the shock death of club doctor Carles Minarro in March.

"Carles is now here," said Flick, pointing towards the ceiling.

"He (would be) very proud about our team, what (we) saw in the last couple of months, so we think about him always.

"(We don't) forget him, because he was a great part of our team and will always have a place in our hearts."

