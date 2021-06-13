French Open Men's Final Preview: Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas ready for title showdown

After two passionate, career-defining semi-final triumphs – and two perceptible, spellbinding week in Paris – it will be 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas go head to head at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris in the French Open Final 2021 on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Djokovic trashed Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-2 on Friday, giving the Spaniard his first historical loss at Roland Garros. Djokovic additionally turned into the principal player at any point to expel the King of Clay in the elimination rounds of the French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas wasn't exactly at his best in the elimination round, however, he did barely enough to take the initial two sets. Alexander Zverev then, at that point increased his level while the Greek withdrew, permitting the German to get back on level terms. A few blunders from the lean German permitted Stefanos Tsitsipas to escape with a hold, and he never thought back from that point.

Head-to-head

This will be Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas's eighth meeting in this contest. Djokovic is by a long shot the top choice in no holds barred clash, having commended a triumph on five events up until now, while Tsitsipas has gotten a victory multiple times right up 'til the present time.

Given the display shown by Djokovic against Nadal, he heads into the men's final as the firm top pick. While Tsitsipas has the legs to go head to head with Djokovic, he is yet to show the sort of mental strength that is the save of the Big Three.

Tsitsipas' benefit is that he can create gigantic measures of force on his serve and groundstrokes. Yet, that will probably give way to the schemes of Djokovic, who is a specialist at diverting speed.

We could see significantly more cautious cuts utilised by Tsitsipas in a bid to change the speed of the assemblies. In any case, it stays not yet clear how well he handles Novak Djokovic's consistent torrent to his strike side.

In the event that Tsitsipas desires to win his first Slam, he would need to figure out how to reliably hit through the Serb. Yet, that is more difficult than one might expect, particularly since Djokovic looks especially resolved to win his 19th Major title.

Djokovic will likewise get an opportunity to turn into the first player over the most recent 50 years to win every one of the four Grand Slams in any event twice in his brilliant career. Then again, Tsitsipas had become the first Greek player to enter the last of the Major and he will hope to bring his best against an in-structure Djokovic. Tsitsipas will have the difficult task of going past the Serbian and it will require a major exertion from the 22-year to bulldoze the veteran.

