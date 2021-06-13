Tennis: Novak Djokovic eyes elite 52-year-old landmark at French Open final

Novak Djokovic will eye a 52-year-old record when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final of Roland Garros on Sunday. Djokovic is on the verge of becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice if he manages to defeat Tsitsipas on Sunday.

A win for the Serbian ace will take him alongside Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to have conquered the four Grand Slams more than once. Even the herculean duo of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have failed to do touch the landmark.

The milestone is so rare that it hasn’t been achieved since 1969 when Laver completed his second calendar Grand Slam.

Furthermore, Djokovic is also on the cusp of moving just one behind the record of 20 Grand Slam titles held by Nadal and Federer.

Djokovic, who played an epic semi-final clash against Nadal, is, however, not worried about physical or emotional fatigue from the match. He had defeated 13-time champion Nadal in what was a match for ages.

"It's not the first time that I play an epic semi-final in a Grand Slam and then I have to come back in less than 48 hours and play finals," said the 34-year-old.

"My recovery abilities have been pretty good throughout my career."

The 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 triumph gave Djokovic the honour of being the only man to have beaten Nadal in Paris more than once, having first achieved it in the 2015 quarter-finals.

Ahead of the match, Djokovic lavished high praise on Tsitsipas as he said he is more than just a tennis player.

"He is a hard worker, dedicated, nice guy," said Djokovic.

"He's very smart and wise. I love the fact that he is more than just a tennis player and he's always looking to learn from experience and to understand something new about himself.

"That's the trait of a champion."