/French Open 2026 | Coco Gauff reveals having 'mini car accident' before Round 1 match vs Taylor Townsend

Coco Gauff’s French Open title defence on Tuesday (May 26) began with unexpected drama even before she stepped onto Court Philippe-Chatrier. The reigning Roland Garros champion revealed she was involved in a “mini car accident” on her way to the stadium ahead of her opening-round clash against fellow American Taylor Townsend in Paris. Despite the chaotic build-up, Gauff showed little sign of distraction once the match began, recovering from an early wobble to seal a commanding 6-4, 6-0 victory in one hour and 24 minutes. The fourth seed dropped just four games in total and dominated the second set completely, extending her strong recent record at Roland Garros as she began her bid to successfully defend the French Open crown.

Coco Gauff in accident before French Open 2026 Round 1

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Gauff later described the bizarre sequence of events with a laugh, admitting the journey to the venue had been far from ideal. "We got in a mini car accident on my way to the site today," she said.

"We ran into a pole. You felt a little impact. I spilled my juice all over the car," she added. The American added that the vehicle became unusable after the collision, forcing her team to improvise transportation plans just hours before the match. "The car was not drivable. So we ended up taking a taxi," Gauff explained.

She also revealed her pre-match preparations were disrupted by a wardrobe malfunction moments before heading onto court. "Right before I went onto court, my dress got stuck, so my physio was in the bathroom trying to help me take it off," she said. "It was an eventful day. But I feel like whenever that happens, it lets you not think about the match too much. I’m just happy to be here in one piece."

What next for Gauff?