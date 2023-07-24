Formula One: Second-placed Lando Norris breaks Hungarian GP winner Max Verstappen's trophy - WATCH

Hungarian Grand Prix saw Red Bull's Max Verstappen winning his seventh consecutive Formula One race with McLaren's Lando Norris coming second. The third place on the podium was won by Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez. The three winners were at the podium, celebrating, when second-paced Norris accidently broke Verstappen's winner's trophy.

Norris, during the traditional celebrations, slammed his bottle of champagne on the first step of podium a bit too hard. The trophy, which was kept on that step, fell on the floor and broke into a couple of pieces. Have a look at the video here:

The porcelain trophies are awarded to Hungarian GP winners costs around $44,000 each and six months to make. Norris, who saw the trophy broke, continued to spray champagne over winners in celebrations.

When asked about the incident during the post-race conference, Norris wasn't much concerned with it.

"Errr, Max just placed it too close to the edge? I don't know, it fell over I guess," Norris said.

"Not my problem, it's his!"

As for the race, Verstappen, who is in unprecedented form this season, won the race despite starting second on the grid behind Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton. Hamilton, who started at the pole, finished fourth in the race behind top three. McLaren's Oscar Piastri took the fifth position and Mercedes' George Russell finished sixth. Two Ferraris driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Aston Martin drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll completed top ten.

With the latest win, Verstappen, who is a double-defending champions this season, took Red Bull to their record 12th consecutive win. With the victory in Hungary, Red Bull surpassed McLaren's 11 consecutive win record set in 1988. Red Bull, which has won every single race this season, also have a shot at winning most race in a single season if they manage to win Belgian Grand Prix on July 30.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE