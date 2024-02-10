Formula One: No resolution reached after eight-hour investigation with Red Bull's Christian Horner
Red Bulls’ internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against team principal Christian Horner had no resolution in the first meeting on Friday (Feb 9). Horner, accused of inappropriate behaviour was called in for his first internal investigation in London on Friday which lasted for eight hours. Red Bull GmbH, the Austrian parent company of the F1 team has taken the allegations seriously and has launched an independent investigation into the matter.
Horner investigated for allegations
Having hired an external specialist barrister to investigate the matter, Horner was in the office for eight hours during which he was questioned on the allegations made against him. It is claimed that Horner has denied all allegations and seeks innocence in the matter. He has denied the allegations "entirely", maintains his innocence and wants to clear his name.
The internal investigation is a hot topic of discussion considering Red Bulls are set to launch their car for the 2024 season in just six days. With the F1 pre-season testing set to take place in Bahrain on February 20, the defending champions will look to close the matter swiftly with the start of the new season not too far.
Allegations against Horner have been deemed serious by the F1 champions as tough time awaits them in the near future. The 50-year-old British team principal is one of the most successful people in the sport having led Red Bull to seven Formula One driver’s titles while also securing six constructors' triumphs. He has been with the company since 2005 when they first entered the F1 circuit.
"After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” Red Bull said in a statement released on Monday confirming the investigation.
"This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister.
"The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time," they added.