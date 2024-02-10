Red Bulls’ internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour against team principal Christian Horner had no resolution in the first meeting on Friday (Feb 9). Horner, accused of inappropriate behaviour was called in for his first internal investigation in London on Friday which lasted for eight hours. Red Bull GmbH, the Austrian parent company of the F1 team has taken the allegations seriously and has launched an independent investigation into the matter.

Horner investigated for allegations

Having hired an external specialist barrister to investigate the matter, Horner was in the office for eight hours during which he was questioned on the allegations made against him. It is claimed that Horner has denied all allegations and seeks innocence in the matter. He has denied the allegations "entirely", maintains his innocence and wants to clear his name.

The internal investigation is a hot topic of discussion considering Red Bulls are set to launch their car for the 2024 season in just six days. With the F1 pre-season testing set to take place in Bahrain on February 20, the defending champions will look to close the matter swiftly with the start of the new season not too far.