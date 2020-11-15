Formula One: Lewis Hamilton wins record-equaling 7th world championship

British driver Lewis Hamilton has won a record-equalling seventh Formula One world title on Sunday after finishing the Turkish Grand Prix first.

Hamilton has had a dominating Formula One season and has secured the world title with three races to go.

This year, Hamilton also became the most successful Formula One driver of all time in terms of race wins after he won the Portuguese Grand Prix.

