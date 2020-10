2008 – Britain (his seventh win in his 26th race)

Arguably the most famous and memorable victory of all, this was a titanic triumph for the Stevenage-born racer.

He came to Silverstone from two pointless races and under pressure and he qualified fourth, but he passed team-mate and pole-sitter Heikki Kovaleinen to lead on lap five. In teeming rain, he drove with enthralling elan to win by 68 seconds. It was a landmark statement of his ability, a virtuoso wet-weather drive and it paved the way to his first dramatic title win accomplished by gaining a place at the final corner of the final race in Brazil. McLaren even asked him to slow down – to which he responded: "If I go any slower, I'll lose concentration."

(Photograph:AFP)